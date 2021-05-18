Democratic Rep. Val Demings to challenge Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022

Demings received national attention last year when she served as an impeachment manager in the first Senate trial of former President Donald Trump.

by: Mark Murray and Rebecca Shabad

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., left. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., right. (Mandel Ngan and Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., plans to challenge Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022, according to a national Democrat with knowledge of the party’s strategy on the Senate seat.

“Val is an impressive and formidable candidate whose potential entrance would make the race against Rubio highly competitive,” the Democrat said.

Demings has hinted at entering the Senate race, telling MSNBC anchor Jonathan Capehart in April that she was seriously considering a run.

“I have received calls and texts and messages from people all over the state asking me to run because they feel that they are not represented and their voices are not heard,” she said. “I want to go, Jonathan, to the position where I can do the most good. And be the most effective and do the most work. My home state of Florida deserves that.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

