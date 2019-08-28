1  of  2
Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand says she’s dropping out of 2020 presidential race

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., participates in a mental health roundtable discussion with State Senator Tom Sherman, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand says she’s dropping out of 2020 presidential race amid low polling, fundraising struggles.

The 52-year-old New York senator announced her decision Wednesday on Twitter as her campaign, which once looked to ride strong #MeToo credentials, was plagued by low polling and fundraising struggles. She had failed to meet thresholds for required numbers of donors and polling to qualify for the September debate in Houston.

Gillibrand was appointed to the Senate in 2009 to fill the seat vacated by Hillary Clinton. She was vocal on curbing sexual harassment and promoting equal pay for women and family leave, making those and defending abortion rights the core of her presidential bid.

But Gillibrand also was the first Senate Democrat to call for Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s resignation and says that alienated donors and some voters.

