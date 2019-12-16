Democrat expected to leave party over impeachment; 6 aides resign

Politics

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – Six staff members said Sunday that they are resigning from the office of Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., office over reports that he plans to switch parties because he opposes impeachment of President Donald Trump.

In a letter to his chief of staff, five of the employees said Van Drew’s decision “does not align with the values we brought to this job when we joined his office.”

The staffers said they respect Van Drew but “can no longer in good conscience continue our service.”

A sixth staffer is also leaving his office, NBC News confirmed. The staff members include Van Drew’s legislative director, communications director and director of constituency relations.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

LATEST STORIES:




Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss