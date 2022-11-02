TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the race for U.S. Senate, both Sen. Marco Rubio and his Democratic challenger, Congresswoman Val Demings, are making Tampa Bay a priority.

With six days until Election Day — Demings highlighted her fight to protect a women’s right to choose in Tampa on Wednesday, as Rubio focuses is on the economy and crime.

“While we work to continue to lower the costs for everyday Floridians, we can protect constitutional rights at the same time,” said Demings. “I think we can do it all when we remember why we are there and that is to protect the people that we represent.”

Demings made a campaign stop in Ybor City on Wednesday, focusing on her fight for women and girls and their choice to an abortion.

“While we punish the rapist, as we should, are we really saying we should punish the women and girl too?” she said.

Demings spoke out against Rubio. She said he supports a bill to ban abortions nationally after 15 weeks.

“I’ve dedicated my life to public service,” Demings said. “I love protecting and serving people — as a social worker, as a career law enforcement officer and a member of the United States House of Representatives and nothing will change when I’m in the U.S. Senate.”



Meantime, Rubio campaigned in Naples on Wednesday, holding a “Getting Things Done Rally” at the VFW Post 7721. He also appeared in Tampa at Grand Cathedral Cigars the day before.

“Now it’s not just about winning the elections it’s about winning the future,” Rubio said.

Rubio’s focus: the economy, border security and crime.

“We reject defunding the police. We reject prosecutors that don’t go after crime. We reject an open border. We reject high oil gas prices and the destruction of our economy through inflation,” he said.

Rubio also highlights the importance of voting.

“If you haven’t voted already, you can still vote early. If not, you can still go on Election Day but if you don’t vote, you don’t count,” Rubio said. “If we don’t turn out and vote and our opinion doesn’t turn into electoral action, then none of this will matter.”