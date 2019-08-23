David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, dies at 79

FILE – In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, Americans for Prosperity Foundation Chairman David Koch speaks in Orlando, Fla. The billionaire conservative Koch brothers benefited from the health care law they abhor by letting “Obamacare” subsidize health care for employees not yet old enough to retire. The program, shuttered last month, paid out more than $1 million to one of the interests held by the conservative campaign financiers. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, has died. He was 79.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David,” Charles Koch said in a statement Friday. “Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life.”

David and Charles co-owned Koch Industries, a Kansas-based energy and chemical company, since 1983. David stepped down from running the Koch organization last year due to declining health.

