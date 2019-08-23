David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, has died. He was 79.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David,” Charles Koch said in a statement Friday. “Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life.”
David and Charles co-owned Koch Industries, a Kansas-based energy and chemical company, since 1983. David stepped down from running the Koch organization last year due to declining health.
Read the full story on NBC News.com.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Browns present perfect test for Bucs tonight
- DAY 3: Closing arguments and jury deliberations in the Michael Drejka trial could take place
- David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, dies at 79
- School bus rear-ended in Spring Hill; no injuries reported
- Tropical wave near Miami has 70% chance of development over next 5 days