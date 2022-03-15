TAMPA (WFLA) – We’re keeping an eye on the race for mayor today in Oldsmar as Pinellas County held municipal elections.

According to unofficial results, city council member Dan Saracki collected 53% of the vote, while Eric Seidel mustered 47%, with 100% precincts reporting.

According to the supervisor of elections Justin Chase, the race has been called and there’s no plan at this time for a recount.

The two have disagreed over a proposal to build a five-story multi-use development near the city hall that would require zoning changes.

