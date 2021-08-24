Cuomo gives clemency to 6, including Brink’s heist driver

This image made from video provided by the New York Governor’s Office shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo giving a farewell speech, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 in New York. The governor’s resignation will be effective at the end of the day Monday. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will then be sworn in. (New York Governor’s Office via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has granted clemency to six people, including the driver in a fatal 1981 armored truck robbery whose release was championed by his son.

Seventy-six-year-old David Gilbert is serving a life sentence for his role in the $1.6 million theft that left a guard and two police officers dead.

The governor’s office said Monday that Gilbert will be referred to the state parole board for potential release. Steve Zeidman, the lawyer and law professor who spearheaded Gilbert’s clemency campaign, said he was overjoyed for Gilbert and his family.

