TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Charlie Crist, Democratic nominee and candidate for Florida governor is set to speak alongside Congresswoman Val Demings and Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tamarac Thursday for the Florida Democratic Party’s “Unity Kickoff.”

The event aims to unite the party ahead of the November election against Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

