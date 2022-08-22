TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) and rival Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will make their final push to appeal to voters ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Fried hit the streets of Central Florida over the weekend and made a stop in St. Petersburg.

“We’ve got to be supporting the bottom up. We’ve got to be supporting them because they’re the ones that are going to be going out there and talking to the voters. We’ve got to make sure that our clubs and our caucuses and our organizations that are out there supporting us have the resources necessary,” she told her supporters.

Crist focused on South Florida, speaking to supporters at “Souls to the Polls” events in Miami Gardens and Fort Lauderdale.

“I’ve been your governor before. I’ve been your attorney general and fought for civil rights. I’ve been your commissioner of education and fought for education and for public school teachers. Get out and vote. It’s critical. Vote like your life depends on it,” he told them.

Both candidates will be in the Tampa Bay area for events on Monday.

Fried will be in Tampa at 1 p.m., and Crist will be speaking in St. Petersburg at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Most polls show Crist leading the race, but a new poll from the University of North Florida shows Fried with a narrow lead.

Both candidates say a victory against Gov. Ron DeSantis in November is crucial.

“I don’t know what it is he’s trying to accomplish, trying to look like a strong man or whatever the hell it is but, we need a compassionate governor,” Crist said.

“He’s out there campaigning for anti-Semites. He’s campaigning for election deniers,” said Fried.