Coronavirus looms over Florida primary

Politics

by: Cap News Services

Posted: / Updated:

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The coronavirus pandemic comes as Florida gears up for the Primary Election Tuesday.

The Secretary of State and election supervisors are working to ensure sanitary conditions at the polls, but how the virus may impact turnout has yet to be seen.

At a polling place in the state’s capital city, early voting had slowed down to a trickle Thursday.

“I’m seeing a little bit less turnout today than I’d expected, because it’s kind of late in the week of early voting,” said Leon County Election Supervisor Mark Earley.

Earley said the virus may be a factor, but he and other supervisors in coordination with the Secretary of State are taking every precaution.

“In many instances after every single voter. If they touch a pen we wipe it down with a disinfectant wipe. If they put their ballot on a privacy booth surface to vote, we clean the surface,” said Earley.

More than 1.4 million Floridians have either early voted or cast a ballot through the mail so far, compared to 1.8 million in 2016, but the biggest impact to turnout could be on Election Day itself.

Early voter Katie Britt Williams told us Coronavirus was a concern, but not enough to keep her from the polls.

“I’ve also heard really awesome feedback from people who have already gone that it’s really clean,” said Williams.

Because the virus poses the highest risk to the elderly Governor DeSantis ordered polling places within assisted living facilities to be closed to outside voters.

“We obviously view that as problematic. Now supervisors have the authority to make those changes as they see fit,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Earley and other supervisors are already rolling out plans to accommodate.

“We’re going to provide alternative voting sites for those folks. We’re certainly encouraging them to go vote at an early voting site,” said Earley.

If your polling place is located in an assisted living facility or nursing home, contact your local supervisor of elections or check their website for information about alternative voting locations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green festival and St. Patrick’s Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green festival and St. Patrick’s Day parade"

Book or cancel trips?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Book or cancel trips?"

Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus"

Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami"

DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings"

Mayor Kriseman to sign emergency declaration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Kriseman to sign emergency declaration"

Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa"

Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring"

Coronavirus concerns: Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus concerns: Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours"

Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours over coronavirus concerns"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss