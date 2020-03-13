Coronavirus causes polling location changes across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The outbreak of coronavirus across the U.S. is now causing major issues at county elections offices across Tampa Bay — just days ahead of Florida’s primary.
Several county elections offices are changing certain polling locations:
Hillsborough County
Precinct 906 voters will now vote at Sun City Center Florida Room because Sun Towers is no longer open to outside visitors.
Pinellas County
Precinct 102
New Location: Bay Vista Recreation Center, 7000 4th Street South, St. Petersburg
Former Location: Westminster Suncoast
Precinct 201
New Location: Pinellas Community Church, 5501 31st Street South, St. Petersburg
Former Location: Addington Place at College Harbor
Precinct 256/264
New Location: Starkey Road Baptist Church, 8800 Starkey Road, Seminole
Former Location: Palm Garden of Largo
Precinct 326
New Location: Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive, Largo
Former Location: Barrington Retirement Community
Precinct 342
New Location: Christ Presbyterian Church, 3115 Dryer Avenue, Largo
Former Location: Elmcroft of Pinecrest
Precinct 529
New Location: Dunedin Assembly of God Church, 885 Lake Haven Road, Dunedin
Former Location: Mease Manor
Precinct 629
New Location: Bethel Lutheran Church, 3166 N. McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater
Former Location: Stratford Court
Precinct 631
New Location: Highland Lakes Club, 3300 MacGregor Drive, Palm Harbor
Former Location: Coral Oaks
Polk County
Precinct 113
New Location: Kathleen Baptist Church – 3939 2nd St NW, Lakeland
Former Location: Kathleen United Methodist
Precinct 114
New Location: Kathleen Baptist Church – 3939 2nd St NW, Lakeland
Former Location: The Revolution Church
Precinct 116
New Location: Gibsonia Baptist – 5440 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland
Former Location: Ignited Church
Precinct 120 voters (who normally vote at The Estates at Carpenters) will instead be voting at Gibsonia Baptist Church, 5440 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland
Precinct 125
New Location: Believers Fellowship – 5240 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland
Former Location: Ignited Church
Precinct 201
New Location: Holiday Inn Express and Suites – 4500 Lakeland Park Dr, Lakeland
Former Location: Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal M.I.
Precinct 216 voters (who normally vote at Fla Presbyterian Homes McArthur Ctr.) will instead be voting at Lake Mirror Center, 121 S Lake Ave, Lakeland
Precinct 218
New Location: CityPlace Church – 300 Longfellow Blvd, Lakeland
Former Location: Nuevo Comienzo (New Beginnings)
Precinct 222
New Location: Mas Verde – 2600 Harden Blvd, Lakeland
Former Location: Legacy Christian Church
Precinct 225
New Location: CityPlace Church – 300 Longfellow Blvd, Lakeland
Former Location: Crystal Lake United Methodist
Precinct 319
New Location: Abiding Savior Lutheran Church – 1910 Havendale Blvd NW, Winter Haven
Former Location: Champions Church
Precinct 326 voters (who normally vote at Church of the Redeemer) will instead vote at Winter Haven Christian Church, 301 6th Street NE, Winter Haven
*All affected voters in Polk County will receive a postcard in the mail reminding them of this change, and voters can always check their precinct online at polkelections.com under “Precinct Lookup” on the bottom right.
Hillsborough County has also made a number of other changes, including forbidding poll workers to participate on Election Day if they’ve been to one of the four countries deemed a “Level 3” concern in the last two weeks.
Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is also preparing two ‘pop-up’ precinct locations on standby in case a polling place becomes unavailable at the last minute, and training 50 extra staff members this week to help at precincts in case poll workers get sick.
Vote-by-mail ballots are now available “over the counter” at Hillsborough County’s elections office on Falkenburg Road, and Latimer has set up a curbside reception desk to receive those ballots so voters don’t have to come inside.
Vote-by-mail ballots are due at the office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Florida law requires voters to vote at the precinct to which they are assigned.