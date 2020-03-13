Coronavirus causes polling location changes across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The outbreak of coronavirus across the U.S. is now causing major issues at county elections offices across Tampa Bay — just days ahead of Florida’s primary.

Several county elections offices are changing certain polling locations:

Precinct 906 voters will now vote at Sun City Center Florida Room because Sun Towers is no longer open to outside visitors.

Precinct 102

New Location: Bay Vista Recreation Center, 7000 4th Street South, St. Petersburg

Former Location: Westminster Suncoast

Precinct 201

New Location: Pinellas Community Church, 5501 31st Street South, St. Petersburg

Former Location: Addington Place at College Harbor

Precinct 256/264

New Location: Starkey Road Baptist Church, 8800 Starkey Road, Seminole

Former Location: Palm Garden of Largo

Precinct 326

New Location: Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive, Largo

Former Location: Barrington Retirement Community

Precinct 342

New Location: Christ Presbyterian Church, 3115 Dryer Avenue, Largo

Former Location: Elmcroft of Pinecrest

Precinct 529

New Location: Dunedin Assembly of God Church, 885 Lake Haven Road, Dunedin

Former Location: Mease Manor

Precinct 629

New Location: Bethel Lutheran Church, 3166 N. McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

Former Location: Stratford Court

Precinct 631

New Location: Highland Lakes Club, 3300 MacGregor Drive, Palm Harbor

Former Location: Coral Oaks

Precinct 113

New Location: Kathleen Baptist Church – 3939 2nd St NW, Lakeland

Former Location: Kathleen United Methodist

Precinct 114

New Location: Kathleen Baptist Church – 3939 2nd St NW, Lakeland

Former Location: The Revolution Church

Precinct 116

New Location: Gibsonia Baptist – 5440 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland

Former Location: Ignited Church

Precinct 120 voters (who normally vote at The Estates at Carpenters) will instead be voting at Gibsonia Baptist Church, 5440 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland

Precinct 125

New Location: Believers Fellowship – 5240 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland

Former Location: Ignited Church

Precinct 201

New Location: Holiday Inn Express and Suites – 4500 Lakeland Park Dr, Lakeland

Former Location: Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal M.I.

Precinct 216 voters (who normally vote at Fla Presbyterian Homes McArthur Ctr.) will instead be voting at Lake Mirror Center, 121 S Lake Ave, Lakeland

Precinct 218

New Location: CityPlace Church – 300 Longfellow Blvd, Lakeland

Former Location: Nuevo Comienzo (New Beginnings)

Precinct 222

New Location: Mas Verde – 2600 Harden Blvd, Lakeland

Former Location: Legacy Christian Church

Precinct 225

New Location: CityPlace Church – 300 Longfellow Blvd, Lakeland

Former Location: Crystal Lake United Methodist

Precinct 319

New Location: Abiding Savior Lutheran Church – 1910 Havendale Blvd NW, Winter Haven

Former Location: Champions Church

Precinct 326 voters (who normally vote at Church of the Redeemer) will instead vote at Winter Haven Christian Church, 301 6th Street NE, Winter Haven

*All affected voters in Polk County will receive a postcard in the mail reminding them of this change, and voters can always check their precinct online at polkelections.com under “Precinct Lookup” on the bottom right.

Hillsborough County has also made a number of other changes, including forbidding poll workers to participate on Election Day if they’ve been to one of the four countries deemed a “Level 3” concern in the last two weeks.

Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is also preparing two ‘pop-up’ precinct locations on standby in case a polling place becomes unavailable at the last minute, and training 50 extra staff members this week to help at precincts in case poll workers get sick.

Vote-by-mail ballots are now available “over the counter” at Hillsborough County’s elections office on Falkenburg Road, and Latimer has set up a curbside reception desk to receive those ballots so voters don’t have to come inside.

Vote-by-mail ballots are due at the office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Florida law requires voters to vote at the precinct to which they are assigned.