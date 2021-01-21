Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has filed articles of impeachment against Biden

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., waves as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Newly-elected Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made good on her promise after announcing last week that she would file Articles of Impeachment against President Joe Biden.

Rep. Greene, who has used her social media channels to express racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories, called for impeachment on her Twitter, Facebook and Telegram accounts during Biden’s inauguration.

“I just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden, we’ll see how this goes,” Green said.

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

Greene is accusing the president of corruption and abuse of power, alleging that he “allowed” his son, Hunter Biden, “to siphon cash from America’s greatest enemies Russian and China.”

Hunter Biden has worked for foreign entities in the past, including serving on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma when Biden was Obama’s vice president. Hunter Biden is currently under investigation by the Justice Department, which is probing his finances, including some of his Chinese business dealings.

President Biden has consistently denied the allegations, saying that he did not discuss foreign business dealings with him and would ensure that his family “will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict, where there’s appropriate distance from the presidency and government.”

Greene has not been shy on Twitter attacking the newly-elected president referring to him on Twitter as a “clueless Grandpa” in a Tweet on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, Twitter temporarily suspended the account of Rep. Greene after she condemned Georgia election officials and expressing support for debunked theories claiming there was widespread fraud during the presidential election.

In June, 2020, the highest-ranking Republican members of the House blasted Greene for social media comments about Muslims, Black people and George Soros.

Facebook videos showed Greene saying Muslims did not belong in government, that Black people were “slaves to the Democratic Party” and that Jewish Democratic donor George Soros was a Nazi, according to Politico.

The articles of impeachment likely won’t move forward as Democrats control both chambers of Congress and won’t consider impeaching President Biden.