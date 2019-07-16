Congressman said he’d buy tickets for minority congresswomen to leave country

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham says he’ll pay for four minority congresswomen to leave the country, piggybacking off comments by President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted Sunday that the “progressive” Democrat congresswomen should go back to the “broken and crime infested places” they came from. He said they hail from countries whose governments are the most inept in the world.

The comment was directed toward U.S. natives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib and naturalized citizen, Ilhan Omar, who fled Somalia in 1992.

News outlets report Abraham tweeted Monday that the congresswoman have said anti-American and anti-Semitic things. The gubernatorial candidate said he’d pay for their tickets out of this country if they just tell him where they’d rather be.

