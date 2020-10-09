Commission on Presidential Debates cancels Oct. 15 Trump-Biden debate

TAMPA (NewsNation) – The next presidential debate scheduled to take place on Oct. 15 in Miami has been canceled, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters.

The chair of the U.S. Commission on Presidential Debates previously said it would not reconsider shifting the second debate from virtual back to in-person, despite a request from President Donald Trump’s team.

Under that plan, candidates were expected to “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami, the commission said, given the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

President Trump fell ill with the virus last Thursday, just 48 hours after debating Biden in person in Cleveland. While the two candidates remained a dozen feet apart during the debate, Trump’s infection sparked health concerns for Biden and sent him to undergo multiple COVID-19 tests before returning to the campaign trail.

President Trump was still contagious with the virus when he was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday.

Founded after the 1984 presidential election, the commission has organized every general election debate since 1988 — and typically selects the dates, moderators, formats and locations without input from the candidates.