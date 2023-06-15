TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The College Board received a letter from the state of Florida advising them to conduct a thorough review of all Advanced Placement (AP) and Pre-Advanced Placement courses in high schools by Friday, June 16.

According to the Office of Articulation, some Pre-AP and AP courses have material that contains content or topic that is prohibited by State Board of Education rules and Florida law.

A House Bill that was signed on May 17, taking effect July 1, prohibits any LGBTQ classroom instructions in pre-kindergarten through grade 8 on sexual orientation or gender identity.

For grades 9 through 12, instruction must only be in a manner that is age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate and adhere to state standards, according to the bill.

In April, a rule was amended to prohibit educators from intentionally providing instruction to students in grades 4 through 12 on sexual orientation and gender identity, unless required, or is part of a reproductive health course.

The department said it is developing an assurance document that will indicate that College Board courses are in compliance with the law.