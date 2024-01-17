TAMPA (WFLA) — There have been five Republican debates to this point, and all indications point to there being no more.

ABC News and CNN, slated to host debates during the week-long lead-up to the New Hampshire primary, have canceled their debates due to a lack of participants.

The Republican field has largely been cleared out recently, with only three candidates left. The previous five Republican debates have all been held without the attendance of front-runner Donald Trump, who has chosen to skip the events.

Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has followed suit, stating on X, “The next debate I do will be with Donald Trump or Joe Biden. I look forward to it.”

That has left Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the only candidate who has agreed to participate in further debates, prompting the networks to cancel the events.

Haley is coming off a third-place showing in the Iowa Caucuses, finishing only two percentage points behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Haley currently sits in second place in New Hampshire and South Carolina polling, as she and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attempt to posit themselves as the alternative to former President Donald Trump.

The New Hampshire primary will be held on Jan. 23 and will be followed by the South Carolina primary 11 days later.