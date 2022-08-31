TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — According to a statement from his office, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-St. Petersburg) will end his time in Congress as the month of August ends. Now, Crist will be focused solely on his gubernatorial campaign to unseat incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In the statement released from Crist’s congressional office, he said he will resign, effective Aug. 31, as Florida’s representative for the 13th Congressional District. The seat was already up for a race in November when Crist announced his campaign to be governor. A letter of resignation, addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was published on Crist’s U.S. House site.

Eric Lynn (D) and Anna Paulina Luna (R) are competing to take his place representing the district in 2023.

In his resignation statement, Crist said serving the state has been an honor and privilege. He’s held the position for six years.

While Crist himself will no longer work in Congress, office staff will continue until January to “provide casework and constituent services,” pending the election results for the redrawn 13th and 14th districts.

The congressional map changed with the reapportionment from the 2020 U.S. Census. 2022’s midterm elections will be the first time the new maps are applied to the state, after being redrawn by the state legislature.

“When I first took office nearly six years ago, I vowed to defend our Veterans, bring jobs to Florida, fight climate change, and put people over politics. As I close out my time in Congress, I could not be prouder of the work we’ve done to uphold those promises,” Crist said. “Passing legislation to support our veterans, expanding solar energy in the Sunshine State, securing millions in direct funding for community projects, and returning over $6 million in earned benefits to the people of Pinellas.”

He closed out the message to his constituents by thanking them for guiding his work in Congress and for trusting him as their representative in the nation’s capital.