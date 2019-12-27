CBC edits out President Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2

President Donald Trump speaks during a summit on transforming mental health treatment to combat homelessness, violence, and substance abuse, at the he Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The President’s supporters and oldest son, ripped the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday for editing out his father’s cameo in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out an article from a right-wing website that called the trimming of the seven-second cameo as “pathetic”.

A spokesman for the CBC confirmed the scene had been cut from the version of the 1992 film that aired in Canada on Christmas Eve, but said the decision was not political. He noted that Trump has been missing from the Canadian broadcaster’s version of the film since before he was even a presidential candidate.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, “Home Alone 2″ was edited for time,” Thompson said in a statement. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.”

Mr. Trump recently mentioned his appearance on the iconic holiday film while talking to military members in a teleconference on Christmas Eve. “Well, I’m in ‘Home Alone 2,’ and a lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas,” he said.