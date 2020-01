DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will report three sets of results from the Iowa caucuses. Drake political science professor Greg Wolf explains how releasing tallies from the first alignment of the night may muddle some results.

Wolf also said caucus turnout could be at an all-time high, and that young voters may play a major role in that.

