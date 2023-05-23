TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Casey DeSantis released a video on Tuesday teasing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid.

In the video titled “America Is Worth the Fight,” the governor is seen walking toward an American flag and through a black curtain.

“They call it faith because, in the face of darkness, you can see that brighter future. The faith that our best days lay ahead of us. But is it worth the fight? Do I have the courage? Is it worth the sacrifice? America has been worth it. Every single time.”

The video ends with a screen asking people to text “LAUNCH” to 512345. A message from the text message reads “Thank you for subscribing to receive texts from Ron DeSantis for President. Pre-Launch status: PENDING.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce he is running for president Wednesday during a Twitter Spaces discussion with CEO Elon Musk.

Following the discussion, DeSantis’ campaign will release a launch video, according to NBC.

DeSantis’ announcement is said to coincide with a high-end fundraising event in Miami. A picture of a lone alligator appeared on Ron DeSantis’ website on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.