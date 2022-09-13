TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Heading into this November’s elections, abortion rights is a hot-button issue that has gained a lot of attention in key races. It has both Republicans and Democrats are drilling down on their messaging surrounding the topic.

The issue is also trickling down into local races – especially the competitive race for Florida’s newly-redrawn 15th Congressional district. It represents parts of Hillsborough, Polk and Lake counties.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, on Tuesday proposed a new national restriction on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“This is not a hypothetical situation. Just today, a U.S senator announced a bill that would ban abortion nationwide,” said Alan Cohen, the Democratic nominee running for Florida’s 15th congressional district.

Cohn is accusing his Republican opponent, Laurel Lee, of being unclear of her position.

“The bottom line is, these voters deserve to know where Laurel Lee stands on this issue,” said Cohn.

In a recent interview with WFLA, Laurel Lee clearly shared her position.

“I am pro-life,” she told us. “I do support exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.”

In that same interview, Lee said the decision should be left in the hands of the state.

“The most appropriate place for any sort of analysis or decision-making about abortion, and about many things, is in the state legislatures, where the people have access and the ability to go and petition their members and representatives and have that conversation,” Lee said.

Her opponent opposes that notion.

“We firmly believe that those decisions belong in the hands of women and their physicians and not morally in the government,” said Cohn

A recent comment provided by a spokesperson for the Laurel Lee for Congress campaign stated: