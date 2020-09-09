Campaign season heats up in Tampa Bay

TAMPA (WFLA) – Randal Terry is traveling through battleground states in a bus with his sons to speak out against Joe Biden.

“We’ve already put on 10,000 miles and we are going to Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio,” said Terry who may be better known as the family spokesperson when Terry Schiavo’s fate was national news.

Schiavo lived in a permanent vegetative state and family members were battling in court over the question if life support should be removed.

Terry is still fighting for the right to life and against abortion and that is why he says he and his sons are on the campaign trail against Joe Biden

“Our message is, Christians it’s immoral to vote for Joe Biden because of his positions that are against Christianity,” said Terry.

In Tampa, a group of retired military leaders held a news conference with a much different message speaking against Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump has been the most divisive Presidential Candidate of my lifetime,” said retired Army Brigadier General Remo Butler. “Donald Trump likes chaos. He thrives on chaos. He’s using the racist as chaos. He doesn’t want Black Lives Matter, he doesn’t want the militias and so forth talking, keep em separated, through the hate out there,” said Butler.

Retired Air Force Major General Richard “Beef” Haddad says he was greatly disturbed about an article that recently came out in the Atlantic quoting unnamed sources about disparaging remarks President Trump allegedly said about members of the military.

The President has denied making the remarks but General Haddad pointed to many remarks that can be directly attributed to the President.

“Calling General Mattis the world’s most overrated General, telling the American Public that General McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama, his last assignment a total bust, known for a big, dumb mouth,” said General Haddad.

The retired Generals say President Trump has made many promises to and about the military and they can’t support him for these reasons.