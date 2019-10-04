Campaign confirms Bernie Sanders had a heart attack

FILE – In this July 17, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at George Washington University in Washington. Sanders’ campaign is building an aggressive, in-house media operation to take its candidate’s message directly to voters. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had a heart attack.

His campaign confirmed in a statement released Friday afternoon that the Vermont senator was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction, otherwise known as a heart attack, when he went to a hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday night.

I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided. After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work. pic.twitter.com/HjBc9LPjo4 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 4, 2019

Sanders recently canceled some appearances in South Carolina because he lost his voice. The campaign said at the time he felt fine.

Sanders, the Democratic field’s oldest candidate, sometimes jokingly refers to his age at town halls and other events, especially when interacting with younger participants. His aides have tried to project him as a candidate with energy levels that surpassed his 2016 presidential campaign.

He is one of three candidates over age 70 in the Democratic primary, which has spurred debate over whether the party should rally behind a new generation of political leaders.

His health scare is certain to revive that discussion in the weeks before the next presidential debate this month.