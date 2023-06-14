TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In an attempt to unearth the circumstances surrounding a pair of migrant flights to Sacramento, California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a public records request Wednesday to the Office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seeking files that could help determine whether state law was broken.

Two separate groups of asylum seekers were flown from Texas to New Mexico on June 2 and June 5. The individuals each carried documentation purporting to be from the State of Florida and its “Voluntary Migrant Transport Program,” which contracted Vertol Systems Company, Inc., to carry out the private flights.

The Florida legislature allocated millions to the “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program” which held the power to relocate migrants elsewhere from any state in the country, not just from Florida.

“Upon meeting with the asylum seekers who had been flown to Sacramento via private plane… we understood the urgent need for a thorough investigation,” AG Bonta said. “The information gathered will be crucial in determining whether the law has been violated and, if so, what subsequent steps are required to prevent such disregard for human rights from recurring.”

In a public statement, Bonita said he’s after documents connecting the Office of the Florida Governor to any private entity involved in the migrant transports and any records related to the transportation of migrants into California.

After remaining quiet on the issue for days, DeSantis’s office finally took ownership of the flights, which carried migrants from Texas to Sacramento.

“From left-leaning mayors in El Paso, Texas, and Denver, Colorado, the relocation of those illegally crossing the United States border is not new,” division of emergency management spokesperson Alecia Collins said in a statement. “But suddenly, when Florida sends illegal aliens to a sanctuary city, it’s false imprisonment and kidnapping.”