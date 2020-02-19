Breaking News
Ryan Newman walking around, playing with daughters in hospital 2 days after Daytona 500 wreck

Buttigieg takes on Limbaugh, Trump: ‘My marriage never involved hush money to porn star’

Politics

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NV (CNN) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg turned Rush Limbaugh’s commentary on his gay marriage into a pointed knock against President Donald Trump.

During a CNN town hall Tuesday night, the former South Bend, Indiana mayor was asked about conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh telling his listeners that American voters are not ready to elect “a gay man kissing his husband on the debate stage” as president.

“The idea of the likes of Rush Limbaugh or Donald Trump lecturing anybody on family values, I mean, I’m sorry but one thing about my marriage is it’s never involved me having to send hush money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse, with him or her,” Buttigieg said. “So, if they want to debate family values, let’s debate family values, I’m ready.”

Buttigieg was reffering to a $130,000 payment to Stephanie Clifford, a porn star known as Stormy Daniels. Clifford said she and Trump had an affair in 2006 while he was married to Melania. Trump denied those claims but admitted in 2018 that he knew of payments to her “later on.”

Buttigieg and his peers take the Democratic debate stage Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary"

Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex"

Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer"

Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing"

Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items"

Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries"

Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach"

Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss