Buttigieg takes on Limbaugh, Trump: ‘My marriage never involved hush money to porn star’

LAS VEGAS, NV (CNN) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg turned Rush Limbaugh’s commentary on his gay marriage into a pointed knock against President Donald Trump.

During a CNN town hall Tuesday night, the former South Bend, Indiana mayor was asked about conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh telling his listeners that American voters are not ready to elect “a gay man kissing his husband on the debate stage” as president.

“The idea of the likes of Rush Limbaugh or Donald Trump lecturing anybody on family values, I mean, I’m sorry but one thing about my marriage is it’s never involved me having to send hush money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse, with him or her,” Buttigieg said. “So, if they want to debate family values, let’s debate family values, I’m ready.”

Buttigieg was reffering to a $130,000 payment to Stephanie Clifford, a porn star known as Stormy Daniels. Clifford said she and Trump had an affair in 2006 while he was married to Melania. Trump denied those claims but admitted in 2018 that he knew of payments to her “later on.”

Buttigieg and his peers take the Democratic debate stage Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

