Britney Spears gives Florida Congressman Crist shoutout on Instagram

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Britney Spears posted on Instagram this week an invitation from two Democratic congressmen to speak about her conservatorship, Charlie Crist of Florida and Eric Swalwell of California.

Crist is currently a gubernatorial candidate for the state of Florida.

Crist tweeted Spears’ post and made clear that they’d still like to have the benefit of her experience with respect to conservatorships.

The Florida congressman introduced a new bill to help combat conservatorship abuse inspired by the Britney Spears controversy.

The bill would provide four measures to lessen the potential for misconduct in both guardianships and conservatorships.

“Thank you so much for sharing your story of strength and perseverance, Ms. @BritneySpears,” wrote Crist “It’s my honor to invite you to meet with us in DC. Your voice helps other victims feel so much #stronger.”

Spears indicated in her post that she seemed to think the offer had expired. The singer said she was “flattered and at the time” she received the offer and that she wishes she would have been brave enough to accept, but “I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now.”

It is unknown if Spears would meet with the two congressmen.