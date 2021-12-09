Bob Dole honored with events in DC, his hometown, Kansas capital

FILE – In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole salutes after a speech at the Republican National Convention in the First Union Center in Philadelphia. Dole died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 98. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole will be honored Friday in a private memorial service with President Joe Biden in attendance and a public service at the World War II Memorial in Washington.

Those events will come before the casket of the former presidential candidate and decorated soldier travels to Kansas for events in his hometown and the state capital. Dole’s casket will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol.

Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans died at age 98, his wife, Elizabeth Dole said Sunday.

The Dole Institute of Politics says Biden will join former presidents, congressional leaders, friends and the Dole family for the private service Friday morning at Washington National Cathedral.

A public memorial service is set for Saturday morning in Dole’s hometown of Russell, Kansas, and followed by a private afternoon ceremony at the Kansas Statehouse.