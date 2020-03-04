Live Now
SUPER TUESDAY ELECTION COVERAGE & ANALYSIS

Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg waves to supporters as he arrives to his campaign rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg plans to reassess on Wednesday whether he should stay in the race after disappointing results in Tuesday’s primaries.

A person close to the Bloomberg campaign confirmed the deliberations. The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter by name and requested anonymity.

Bloomberg spent more than half a billion dollars on his presidential campaign. But Tuesday marked the first elections where he was on ballots. Former Vice President Joe Biden won key states like Virginia and North Carolina where Bloomberg had spent millions of dollars and campaigned heavily.

Fourteen states voted in Tuesday’s primaries. Polls in California, the biggest delegate haul, have not yet closed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"

Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'"

New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay"

coronavirus supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus supplies"

costco water limit

Thumbnail for the video titled "costco water limit"

Funeral arrangements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral arrangements"

As the coronavirus spreads, Polk business owners ask for card-only transactions

Thumbnail for the video titled "As the coronavirus spreads, Polk business owners ask for card-only transactions"

Tampa Bay area hospitals want coronavirus testing labs on site 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area hospitals want coronavirus testing labs on site 2"

Myth vs. Fact: The coronavirus disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Myth vs. Fact: The coronavirus disease"

Governor DeSantis tours laboratory to be used for coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor DeSantis tours laboratory to be used for coronavirus testing"

Large brush fire shuts down County Road 630 in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Large brush fire shuts down County Road 630 in Polk County"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss