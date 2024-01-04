(NewsNation) — Former President Bill Clinton was seen strolling through a small town in Mexico as new names mentioned in court documents about Jeffrey Epstein are being made public.

Clinton was seen at the main square of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, alongside other tourists.

Mayor Mauricio Trejo Pureco shared a photo of Clinton in front of the parish of San Miguel Arcángel on social media.

In a tweet, Mayor Trejo Pureco welcomed Clinton, saying, “Even Bill Clinton walks calmly and safely through the streets of San Miguel de Allende, enjoying its unique beauty and the kindness of the people of San Miguel de Allende. Welcome, Mr. President!”

A federal court Wednesday began releasing previously secret documents related to Epstein that disclose the names of more than 150 people associated with the disgraced financier, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The documents are being unsealed on a rolling basis, with two being held back until at least Jan 22. The records may include the names of those who worked for Epstein or only had weak ties to the financier as well as potential victims and witnesses. Appearing in the documents does not mean someone is connected to any wrongdoing.

The documents come from a settled civil lawsuit that Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was a victim of sex trafficking, filed against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

Social media has been rife in recent weeks with posts speculating that the documents would include a list of rich and powerful men who were Epstein’s “clients” or “co-conspirators.”

Reports in anticipation of the release focused on former President Bill Clinton’s name appearing about 50 times throughout the documents’ pages.

Clinton’s name came up because Giuffre was questioned by Maxwell’s lawyers about inaccuracies in newspaper stories about her time with Epstein, including a story quoting her as saying she had ridden in a helicopter with Clinton and flirted with Donald Trump. Giuffre said neither of those things actually happened.

That includes the transcripts from the deposition of Johanna Sjoberg, who says she was hired by Maxwell and sexually abused by Epstein. Sjoberg testified that Epstein told her that “Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.”

ABC wrote that Giuffre made no allegations of wrongdoing by Clinton, and sealed records do not indicate any illegal conduct by the former president. However, Giuffre did claim she met Clinton on Epstein’s private Caribbean island, though his representatives said he has never been there. Personal flight logs show Clinton and others flew on Epstein’s plane to Paris, Bangkok and Brunei in 2002 and 2003, ABC said, but no available records have him going to Epstein’s island.

Representatives for Clinton have previously stated he “cut off contact” with Epstein in 2005, the ABC article noted, and repeatedly said he knew nothing about the disgraced financier’s crimes.

NewsNation’s Katie Smith contributed to this report.