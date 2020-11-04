Biden, Trump campaigns host news conferences as election results update

WASHINGTON (WFLA/AP) – Joe Biden and President Trump’s campaign will address election results Wednesday afternoon, even as it remains too early for The Associated Press to call the presidential race.
The Democratic presidential candidate will issue a televised address in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s been watching the returns come in with family from his home there.
Biden’s campaign manager expressed confidence in an eventual win for Democrats during a call with reporters earlier Wednesday, pointing to their projections of the outcome in Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, the Trump campaign will host a press conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with Eric Trump, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor Lara Trump, Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski at 3:30 pm E.T.
LATEST FROM YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS:
- President Trump wants Supreme Court involved in election
- Joe Biden tells supporters to ‘keep the faith’
- Trump wins Florida, biggest battleground prize
- Battleground Florida: What happens after Election Day?
- Election Results: Tampa Bay counties vote on 6 Florida amendments
- Election Results: Tampa Bay counties vote
- Tampa Bay sheriffs races: Gualtieri, Chronister re-elected, Citrus, Hardee results in
- Election 2020: What would a recount look like in Florida?
- Florida amendments: Results in for each proposed Florida amendment
- Hillsborough County school board: Nadia Combs unseats Steve Cona, all precincts in districts report results