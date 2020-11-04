Biden, Trump campaigns host news conferences as election results update

Donald Trump and Joe Biden from Wednesday morning addresses to supporters (Getty)

WASHINGTON (WFLA/AP) – Joe Biden and President Trump’s campaign will address election results Wednesday afternoon, even as it remains too early for The Associated Press to call the presidential race.

The Democratic presidential candidate will issue a televised address in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s been watching the returns come in with family from his home there.

Biden’s campaign manager expressed confidence in an eventual win for Democrats during a call with reporters earlier Wednesday, pointing to their projections of the outcome in Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign will host a press conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with Eric Trump, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor Lara Trump, Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski at 3:30 pm E.T.

