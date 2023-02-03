TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden will visit Florida and Wisconsin next week to discuss jobs, infrastructure, Social Security, Medicare and lowering health care costs.

The announcement from the White House said he’ll stop in Madison, Wisc. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to discuss the impact his economic plan has had on creating jobs and helping American families “too often left behind.”

The statement said he’d be speaking about infrastructure projects and how he plans to lower costs for families and invest in the future.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, he’ll stop in Tampa—this time to discuss plans on protecting and strengthening Medicare and Social Security, and lowering health care costs.

More details have not yet been released.