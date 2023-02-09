TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As announced Friday, President Joe Biden will be in Tampa to discuss Social Security, Medicare, and plans to address and lower healthcare costs for Americans. The president is expected to land at Dane County Regional Airport before heading to Tampa.

The topics of Social Security, Medicare, and other healthcare cost discussions have been a center-point of Biden’s presidency and a named priority to bring relief to consumers in the U.S.

During his State of the Union address Tuesday, Biden urged lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle and in both chambers of U.S. Congress to keep Social Security and Medicare off the chopping block for budget debates.

Specifically, Biden called out a plan put forth by some Republican lawmakers to sunset the two entitlement programs, though he did not name specific senators or representatives, even clarifying that it was not a party-wide initiative.

The unnamed lawmakers include Florida’s U.S. Senator, Rick Scott (R), a former state governor. Scott’s “Rescue America” plan includes a proposal to sunset Social Security and Medicare, as has been frequently reported over the months since its publication, saying that “If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.” The plan has also been under frequent attack by federal officials in the Biden administration.

Scott, not shying away from the plan, instead fired back at the president after the State of the Union, saying that “Joe Biden is confused… to suggest that this means I want to cut Social Security or Medicare is a lie, and is a dishonest move” in a statement Wednesday morning.

Scott also said in his statement that not only should Social Security and Medicare be sunset, but all federal legislation should.

His statement continued, saying the “liberal media covers for them,” and that rather than his plan being a Medicare cut, Biden and Democrats had instead.

“I’ve never advocated cutting Social Security or Medicare and never would. I will not be intimidated by Joe Biden twisting my words, or Chuck Schumer twisting my words – or by anyone else for that matter. HOWEVER, Biden and Democrats did, in fact, cut Medicare just last year,” Scott’s statement continued. “They lie about it and the liberal media covers for them. If they think they can shut me up or intimidate me by lying… I’m here for it… I’m ready to go. I will not be silenced by the Washington establishment.”

During the address to both chambers of Congress, the president remained focused, heavily. on bringing down costs of prescription drugs, with insulin prices for diabetic Americans a particular priority.

While highlighting co-pay limits for Medicare Part D beneficiaries, which keep patients from paying more than $35 per month on the life-saving medication, Biden encouraged bipartisan measures to lower those costs for the roughly 34 million U.S. residents living with diabetes.

The Florida Department of Health puts the number of residents with diabetes north of 2.4 million, as of a 2021 report to the state legislature. The American Diabetes Association said the number was roughly 13% of the overall state population.