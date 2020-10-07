Biden to resume negative ads against President Trump following coronavirus diagnosis

WASHINGTON (NBC) – Joe Biden’s campaign will resume contrast and negative tv and digital ads after pulling them last week following President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Biden’s campaign removed all its negative ads after Biden made the decision before news surfaced that President Trump was being transferred to Walter Reed hospital for treatment.

According to Biden’s campaign, now that Trump is out of the hospital and actively tweeting about politics again negative spots will once again be put into rotation.

A campaign spokesman says the ads will in his words “Forcefully correct the record when Trump attacks and lies.”

Trump’s campaign did not remove any of its attack ads against Biden during Trump’s treatment.

The presidential election is just over one month away.