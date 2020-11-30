Biden to receive his first presidential daily briefing

by: Geoff Bennett and Rebecca Shabad

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about economic recovery at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (NBC News)— President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will receive his first presidential daily briefing since winning the 2020 election after the Trump administration delayed approving the transition process.

The report, which Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is also scheduled to receive, is a classified document outlining high-level intelligence and analysis on a range of national security issues. It’s prepared by the director of national intelligence and includes information from the CIA and other elements of the intelligence community.

