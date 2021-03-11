Biden to direct states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1

In the March 10, 202, photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Biden to outline plan in speech to nation to get US 'closer to normal' by July 4

WASHINGTON (AP) —President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address on Thursday night to announce that he is directing states to make all American adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine no later than May 1.

That’s according to two senior administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of Biden’s evening address on the one year anniversary of the pandemic. The officials say the president will also say that there is a good chance Americans will be able to safely gather in small groups by July 4.

“The President will also be very clear that this depends on the American people doing their part to get to a more independent Independence Day than we had in 2020,” a senior administration officials said.

Biden will also lay out plans for a national safe schools reopening summit to focus on best practices.

Senior administration officials tell NewsNation that Biden will order an additional 4,000 active-duty troops to help with vaccine distribution and increase vaccinators to include: dentists, paramedics, physician assistants, veterinarians, medical & health care students.

The administration will also launch a website to help people learn if they’re qualified to administer shots, as well as one to find vaccines. There will also be a call center created. The federal government will also assist with state and local governments to develop websites, if requested.

Biden is also expected to stress that the “fight is far from over.” But he’ll say the nation will be in a “far better place” by the Independence Day holiday if Americans wear masks, follow public health guidelines and get vaccinated when it is their turn.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to keep the focus on the president’s address.

Watch the primetime address on WFLA and WFLA.com.