WASHINGTON (NBC News)— President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump on Monday for lacking “the courage to act” as police defending the U.S. Capitol suffered through “medieval hell” on Jan. 6, 2021 — a rare and direct attack pre-empting Trump’s plan to deliver a law-and-order-themed speech Tuesday in the nation’s capital.

The two men may be on a collision course for a rematch of their hard-fought 2020 election.

Biden has said he will seek re-election, and Trump advisers say it is likely he will announce his own bid before November’s midterm elections.

“You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-cop,” Biden said. “You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy. You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-American.”