Biden says if he wins Florida ‘it’s all over’

MIRAMAR, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – Instead of applause, car horns rang out as former Vice President Joe Biden used a drive-in rally to urge voter turnout in south Florida this afternoon.

Biden acknowledged the stakes for the sunshine state stating flatly that if he wins Florida “It’s all over.”

That declaration generated approving honks from the rally-goers in Democratic-rich Broward County and with vote-by-mail ballots in the hands of over 5 million Florida vote Biden says it’s go time.

“Folks like my old football coach used to say it’s go time. It is go time,” Biden said “Here in Florida you can determine the outcome of this election. We win Florida and it’s all over.”

More than 1.7M vote-by-mail ballots have already been returned, according to Florida’s Secretary of State while another 3.8M ballots have been mailed out but not returned.