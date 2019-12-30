Biden open to Republican running mate if nominated

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden addresses a gathering during a campaign stop in Exeter, N.H., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

EXETER, N.H. (WFLA) — At a campaign event in New Hampshire on Monday, presidential nominee Joe Biden told voters he’d consider a Republican running bate if he was nominated.

“I would, but I can’t think of one right now,” Biden said. “Let me explain that. You know, there’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now … they’ve got to step up.”

Biden said there are a plenty of qualified candidates to be his running mate, but said he would pick someone compatible with himself.

“I’d pick somebody who was simpatico with me, who knew what I, what my priorities were and knew what I wanted to do,” Biden said. “We could disagree on tactic, but strategically we’d have to be in the exact same page.”

