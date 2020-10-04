Biden gains largest national lead over Trump yet after first debate, poll shows

Supporters listen as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ends his speech at the Pittsburgh train station in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 30, 2020, during a train campaign tour. – Biden on Wednesday branded his presidential rival’s caustic debate performance as a “national embarrassment” for not addressing concerns of everyday Americans and failing to clearly denounce white supremacist groups. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, Fla. (NBC) — Joe Biden’s national lead over President Trump increased 14 points after Tuesday’s presidential debate, according to a new NBC and Wall Street Journal poll.

The survey shows Biden is now ahead of Trump 52 to 39 percent nationally among registered voters. Biden held an eight point lead in a previous poll prior to the debate.

According to the poll, voters said by more than a 2-to-1 margin that Biden has the better temperament to be president.

The survey was conducted in the two days after the combative and insult-filled debate on Tuesday last week, but before Trump tested positive for coronavirus. Forty-nine percent of those polled said Biden did a better job in the debate. Twenty-four percent said Trump had the better performance.

Biden’s previous largest lead over Trump in the poll was 11 points back in July.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll was conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 1 among 800 registered voters, more than half of whom were reached by cell phone and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.5 percentage points.

