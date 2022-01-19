Biden commits to Kamala Harris as running mate in 2024 reelection

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden arrive to speak in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President Joe Biden on Wednesday committed to Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate in 2024 when he runs for reelection.

When asked by a reporter whether he was satisfied with Harris’ work leading the voting rights effort for the White House and whether he will commit to putting her on the ticket once again, Biden was very direct.

“Yes and yes,” When asked to elaborate, Biden said, “There’s no need to.”

“She’s going to be my running mate, number one,” he said. “And number two, I did put her in charge. I think she’s doing a good job.”

