Biden calls Trump the first racist to win the presidency

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – Joe Biden alleged President Trump is spreading racism throughout the country and is the first racist to win the presidency.

It happened during a virtual town hall with members of the Service Employees International Union

After a virtual tour of a Philadelphia nursing home, Biden held discussions with union members who expressed concerns ranging from being protected from coronavirus to on-the-job racism and Biden reacted with visible frustration when a woman who immigrated from South Korea decades ago detailed how she was recently insulted and racially profiled by a white couple at a store.

What President Trump has done in going, his spreading of racism. The way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening. No sitting president has ever done this, never, never, never. No republican president has done this, this no democratic president. We’ve had racists and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president but he’s the first one that has. And the way he pits people against one another is all designed to divide the country, divide people, not pull them together. Joe Biden (D) Presidential Candidate

President Trump responded to Biden’s claim by stating, “I’ve done more for Black Americans than any other president with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.”

In 2019, Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of “fanning the flames of white supremacy”.

