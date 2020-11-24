Biden becomes first presidential candidate to receive 80 million votes

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo then-Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., to speak in Wilmington, Del. Black policy leaders will play a pivotal role in President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, marking one of the most diverse presidential agency review teams in history. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Biden-Harris presidential ticket made history for several reasons and now they can claim the most number of votes in a presidential election.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have 80,033,996 votes with as many as millions more still to tally, according to a running count by the non-partisan Cook Report.

President-elect Joe Biden’s already set a record for the highest number of votes for a winning presidential candidate, and President Donald Trump has also notched a high-water mark of the most votes for a losing candidate. The official count from the Associated Press still had Biden and Harris currently tallied at 79,940,065 votes.

It’s unknown how many ballots remain to be counted but California and New York are still tallying ballots and regularly adding to the count.