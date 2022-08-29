TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s performance in a new Gallup poll, up six points to a 44% approval from July’s “record low” 38%. While his approval is higher, the Gallup poll said Biden’s rating is still “underwater” and that more than half the country disapproves of his performance as president.

Gallup said the increased approval rating “represents a significant improvement on the heels of several policy successes for Biden,” coming after he announced a student loan debt relief program as well as passage of his Inflation Reduction Act, with programs included for healthcare reform, environmental policy, and economic adjustments.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 1 to Aug. 23, which it notes is the period after the U.S. announced the death of al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri, killed by an American drone strike on July 31.

The poll also showed Biden’s approval levels rose mainly among independent voters, not his Democratic supporters or Republicans. Democrats still give the president an 81% approval rating, while Republicans remain dramatically lower at 4%. Independents now give Biden an approval rating of 40%, compared to July’s 31%.

Of the 11 topics chosen to survey approval ratings on, the highest rated issue was handling COVID-19.

“It is the only issue that garners majority-level approval (58%), including from 88% of Democrats, 58% of independents and 20% of Republicans,” according to Gallup.

On policies regarding economics and environment, Biden earned a 31% approval on the economy and a 50% on the environment among all parties.

When it comes to handling national education reforms and the ongoing war in Ukraine, Biden earned a 46% for both topics. His economic policy ranking is the lowest among the topics chosen.

Ahead of the November midterm elections, Gallup said if Biden can maintain the momentum and get his ratings to keep increasing, it may mean better results for the Democratic party. Normally, low ratings for the president “spells a difficult midterm election year for the incumbent president’s party,” according to Gallup.