Beto O’Rourke drops out of 2020 presidential race

Election 2020 Beto ORourke_1552869848777

Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke speaks to local residents during a meet and greet at the Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Burlington, Iowa. O’Rourke announced Thursday that he’ll seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON (WFLA/AP) – Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke announced Friday that he is ending his 2020 presidential bid.

“I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” he said.

O’Rourke had been struggling to break through a crowded Democratic field. He entered the race in March with buzz from his narrow 2018 Senate loss to Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in Texas.

O’ Rourke continued on by saying he’ll work to make sure the Democratic nominee defeats Donald Trump in 2020 — and that he’ll be proud to support whoever the candidate might be.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

