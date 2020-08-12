Bay Area political analyst says to win White House, candidates must win two major groups in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Smart, tough and ready to lead,” that’s how Presidential candidate Joe Biden describes his newly-selected running mate, Kamala Harris.

At 55-years-old and more than two decades younger than her counterpart, Democrats are hoping Senator Harris will bring zest and passion to the ticket.

“Having Senator Harris be on the Vice President ticket really is the opportunity for our country to start to mend fences, start to heal. Our country is so divided and hurting right now,” said Florida Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried – the first female elected to that office.

Fried praised the selection of a woman on a major party ticket.

“We, as women, are problem-solvers, we get to the table and are not so much concerned about our egos,” Commissioner Fried told 8 on your Side.

Longtime political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus says there’s a lot work ahead for both political parties as this race now officially begins.

“It’s like being in a pressure cooker and you expect it to explode any day, but yet you’ve got to keep plodding along and convincing people to vote for your ticket and it’s not easy,” Dr. MacManus explained, describing what this election season will feel like for the candidates.

The retired USF political science professor says to win the White House, you’ve got to win Florida.

Within the state, she maintains, there are two major groups that candidates must resonate with – young Black and Latino voters and suburban moms.

“You’ve got to try and bridge what I see is the biggest gap in politics right now which is the generational divide. It’s the deepest we’ve ever seen. The splits between the young and old in each party are getting deeper by the day,” Dr. MacManus told us. “The candidates have got to appeal to young people. They have to, in order to win.”

