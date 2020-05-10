Breaking News
Battleground Florida: May 10, 2020

This week on Tampa Bay’s weekly state and local political show:

  • Attorney John Morgan of Morgan & Morgan makes Gov. Ron DeSantis “an offer that cannot be refused” — to recoup the $78 million Florida spent on its broken unemployment system
  • State Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D-Hillsborough) on the failed effort for a special legislative session
  • State Sen. Ed Hooper on why he opposed the special session

