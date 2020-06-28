Battleground Florida: Dr. Jay Wolfson of USF Health

This week, Tampa Bay’s weekly local political show includes:

  • A deeper dive into COVID-19 numbers beyond just raw case increases
  • A public health expert explains what numbers are important
  • Why you should wear a mask
  • How Florida elections supervisors are getting worried about upcoming elections
  • Florida teacher salaries are going up despite the rough shape of the state budget
  • Why Gov. Ron DeSantis should extend the state’s moratorium on evictions
  • Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd on whether the Republican National Convention will happen in Jacksonville if COVID-19 cases continue to surge – and why it may be held outside

