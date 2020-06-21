Battleground Florida – June 21, 2020

This week on Tampa Bay’s weekly political show:
- A closer look at Florida’s surging COVID-19 cases, and how Gov. Ron DeSantis is reacting to the increase
- A conversation on systemic racism and racial inequality with Florida Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D-Hillsborough) and Florida Sen. Darryl Rouson (D-Hillsborough)
- As Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visits Tampa on Juneteenth, we asked about his own personal experiences with racism
Watch Battleground Florida on WFLA News Channel 8 every Sunday morning at 9:30am, right before Meet the Press.