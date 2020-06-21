Battleground Florida – June 21, 2020

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week on Tampa Bay’s weekly political show:

  • A closer look at Florida’s surging COVID-19 cases, and how Gov. Ron DeSantis is reacting to the increase
  • A conversation on systemic racism and racial inequality with Florida Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D-Hillsborough) and Florida Sen. Darryl Rouson (D-Hillsborough)
  • As Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visits Tampa on Juneteenth, we asked about his own personal experiences with racism

Watch Battleground Florida on WFLA News Channel 8 every Sunday morning at 9:30am, right before Meet the Press.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss