LIVE Q&A: Hormone therapy researcher weighs in on state’s transgender sports bill

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A move to limit transgender females from participating in women’s and girls’ sports was passed by the Florida House on Wednesday.

The bill would make participation in women’s and girls’ sports in high school and college contingent on a student’s biological gender. According to the Associated Press, the bill would require some student athletes to undergo testosterone or genetic testing and require examinations of their genitalia to determine their sex.

Supporters of the bill say only athletes who are born as girls should be allowed to play on teams that have been designated for biological females, but critics say the move would harm transgender children.

A companion bill in the Florida Senate is awaiting a committee hearing. That measure would allow transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports under certain circumstances.

Joanna Harper, Ph.D., is a transgender woman and competitive runner who works at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom. She’s part of a team that recently published research in the British Journal of Sports Medicine looking at how hormone replacement therapy affects parts of aerobic activity.

