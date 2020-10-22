Barack Obama traveling to South Florida for Biden-Harris event on Saturday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former President Barack Obama will be in South Florida this weekend as he makes his first in-person campaign pitch in the state of Florida for his former vice president, Joe Biden.

The Biden campaign says the event will take place on Oct. 24.

Obama made his first in-person campaign pitch Wednesday for Biden, urging voters in Philadelphia not to sit out the election and risk reelecting President Donald Trump.

The news comes as President Donald Trump announced he has multiple events scheduled in Florida on Friday.

Recent polls show a very close contest in the Sunshine State between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Details on the event are expected later this week.

